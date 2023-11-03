Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 4,618 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,618 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 392.0% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 219.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,380,862,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the first quarter valued at $92,000.

NASDAQ VONV opened at $65.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1-year low of $62.92 and a 1-year high of $72.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

