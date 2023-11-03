Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Takes $2.55 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 76,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 973.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $32.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $314.28 million, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.87. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $29.78 and a twelve month high of $34.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.71.

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

