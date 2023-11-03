Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Trims Holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,840 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 207.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 4.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the second quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 2.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FDRR opened at $39.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $508.73 million, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.33 and a 200 day moving average of $40.93. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $43.31.

About Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

