Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Trims Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,026,000 after acquiring an additional 261,765 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 12.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,781,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,015,000 after purchasing an additional 837,623 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 10.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,584,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,550,000 after purchasing an additional 436,842 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at $224,698,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,219,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,231,000 after buying an additional 116,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $115,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,579.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $738,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,226.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $115,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,579.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,380 shares of company stock valued at $5,349,110 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of IRM opened at $59.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $64.48.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

