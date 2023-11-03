Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 187,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 55,191 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.23% of Avery Dennison worth $32,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 102,432.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,947,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at $153,787,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 48.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,099,000 after purchasing an additional 566,938 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 34.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,216,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,543,000 after purchasing an additional 561,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at $95,822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of AVY stock opened at $176.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.30. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $158.93 and a 12 month high of $195.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVY has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Avery Dennison

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $72,672.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,023.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $72,672.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,023.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total transaction of $1,048,526.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,640.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.