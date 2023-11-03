Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 851,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,091 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.20% of Brunswick worth $73,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the second quarter valued at about $2,035,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Brunswick by 25.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 507,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,930,000 after buying an additional 102,700 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Brunswick by 1.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the second quarter valued at about $2,400,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Brunswick by 7.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Brunswick from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Brunswick from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Brunswick from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Brunswick from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brunswick

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $28,387.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,791.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brunswick Stock Up 3.2 %

Brunswick stock opened at $72.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $64.55 and a 52 week high of $93.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.49.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. Brunswick had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 22.79%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

