Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $79.68 Million Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 427,399 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,166 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $79,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 681.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 14,575.8% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Materials

In other news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total value of $182,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,993.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Matt Newby sold 5,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,066,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total value of $182,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,993.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,624,730 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Eagle Materials from $193.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.50.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Shares of EXP opened at $161.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.34. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.37 and a twelve month high of $195.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.40 and a 200-day moving average of $171.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $622.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.00 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 40.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.33%.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

