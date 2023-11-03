Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 10,274 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 419,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,274 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $80,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 150.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $166.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.01 and its 200 day moving average is $184.64. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.23 and a twelve month high of $208.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 31.06%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 15.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.60.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

