Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 52,313 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,433 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 52,313 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.41% of Meritage Homes worth $73,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 212.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 787,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,914,000 after purchasing an additional 535,368 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 883.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 580,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after buying an additional 521,628 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth $36,473,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 252.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,054,000 after acquiring an additional 350,204 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 6,472.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,316,000 after acquiring an additional 323,168 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Meritage Homes

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Peter L. Ax sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $448,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Meritage Homes from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.33.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

MTH stock opened at $127.14 on Friday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $71.04 and a 52 week high of $152.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 4.99%.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

