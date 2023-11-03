Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 1,963 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,542 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,758.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CINF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $99.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.89. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $95.01 and a twelve month high of $130.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.64.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.59. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 28.38%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

