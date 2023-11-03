Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of FOX by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of FOX by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 83,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of FOX by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 141,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.84 per share, with a total value of $4,783,859.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,374,795.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FOX news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 141,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.84 per share, for a total transaction of $4,783,859.28. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,702 shares in the company, valued at $32,374,795.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $3,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,951.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FOXA. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on FOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on FOX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FOX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $30.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $28.07 and a 1 year high of $37.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.36. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

