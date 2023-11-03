Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 3,985 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,932 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 134.6% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 31,341 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 17,980 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.7% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 188,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 21.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter valued at $1,278,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the second quarter valued at $1,149,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Western Digital

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $98,515.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,559.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Western Digital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Western Digital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Western Digital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Western Digital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Western Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.07.

Western Digital Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ WDC opened at $42.16 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $29.73 and a 1-year high of $47.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.81 and a 200-day moving average of $40.23.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.15. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

