Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 653 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nordson by 435.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,295 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nordson by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,928,000 after acquiring an additional 850,479 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at $176,078,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 9,439.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 710,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,812,000 after acquiring an additional 702,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Nordson by 258.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,900,000 after buying an additional 633,821 shares in the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Nordson

In other Nordson news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total transaction of $301,886.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,821.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.11, for a total transaction of $279,813.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,709.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total transaction of $301,886.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,821.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,716 shares of company stock worth $1,744,056. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Stock Up 2.7 %

Nordson stock opened at $217.23 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.57 and a fifty-two week high of $253.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.26 and its 200-day moving average is $230.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.03. Nordson had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $648.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 31.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.83.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

