Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 655 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $182.80 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $191.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.55. The firm has a market cap of $43.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -445.85, a PEG ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.93.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $731.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $925,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,476,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,583 shares of company stock worth $17,579,572 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.64.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

