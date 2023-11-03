Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 85.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 161,345 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Nasdaq by 33.0% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 915,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,643,000 after acquiring an additional 227,118 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 10.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 28.9% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the second quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 4.7% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 5,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NDAQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.09.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, Director Johan Torgeby bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.42 per share, for a total transaction of $705,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,735.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NDAQ opened at $49.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $69.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.76.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.14 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.46%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

