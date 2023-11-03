Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,217 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 94,580.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 126,182,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,075,078,000 after acquiring an additional 126,049,679 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 58.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 41.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,252,000 after purchasing an additional 947,576 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $38,214,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,970,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,835,000 after buying an additional 826,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HRL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Hormel Foods Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $33.19 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $49.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.71.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 68.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $160,836.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,321.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $160,836.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,321.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pierre M. Lilly acquired 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $54,161.50. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 1,454 shares in the company, valued at $54,161.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Stories

