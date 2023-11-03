Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 2,950.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth $59,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MOH shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $348.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.38.

In related news, EVP Marc Russo sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total value of $788,992.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,599,722.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total transaction of $369,638.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,299 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,702.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc Russo sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total value of $788,992.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,599,722.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,349 shares of company stock worth $1,385,711. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MOH opened at $337.66 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $256.19 and a 52 week high of $364.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $331.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.57.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

