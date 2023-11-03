Bank of Nova Scotia Has $1.12 Million Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMX. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its holdings in CarMax by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CarMax by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in CarMax by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax Price Performance

CarMax stock opened at $63.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.48. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $87.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 1.68%. CarMax’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

CarMax Company Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Articles

