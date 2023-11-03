Bank of Nova Scotia Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JBHT. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBHT opened at $172.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.34. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $163.66 and a one year high of $209.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.16.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.03). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 22.64%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JBHT. Loop Capital boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.00.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $76,104.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

