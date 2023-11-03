Bank of Nova Scotia Has $1.39 Million Stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,032 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,696,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,860 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kyndryl by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,909,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,293 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kyndryl by 3,628.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,387,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,048,000 after purchasing an additional 16,920,997 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 29.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,132,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,097,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,998,000 after buying an additional 141,927 shares in the last quarter. 64.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kyndryl Stock Performance

KD stock opened at $14.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average of $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $17.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

