Bank of Nova Scotia Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,032 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Best Buy during the first quarter worth $201,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in Best Buy by 163.7% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 156,954 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after acquiring an additional 97,443 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,571 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 293,792 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $22,995,000 after purchasing an additional 25,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,066.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,066.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,321.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE BBY opened at $66.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.44 and a 200-day moving average of $74.83. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.07 and a 1-year high of $93.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.52 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 63.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on Best Buy from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

