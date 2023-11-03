Bank of Nova Scotia Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1,316.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 251,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,491,000 after buying an additional 233,615 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 172.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 274,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after purchasing an additional 173,536 shares in the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 76.3% during the second quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 357,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,773,000 after acquiring an additional 154,577 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,835,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 206,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,389,000 after buying an additional 118,578 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of SSO opened at $53.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.97 and a 200 day moving average of $55.17. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12 month low of $41.83 and a 12 month high of $62.14.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

