Bank of Nova Scotia Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,227 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Agree Realty by 7,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 133.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Agree Realty by 1,044.8% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $76.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Agree Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.94.

Agree Realty Stock Up 1.6 %

Agree Realty stock opened at $58.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.62. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.69 and a fifty-two week high of $75.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 173.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Craig Erlich acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.36 per share, for a total transaction of $93,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 36,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,285,556.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Craig Erlich acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.36 per share, with a total value of $93,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,556.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Agree bought 4,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.84 per share, with a total value of $215,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 553,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,787,141.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 67,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,245 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Stories

