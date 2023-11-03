Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 236.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,928 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 25.6% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SEIC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.60.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Sei Investments Co purchased 1,240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,500,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dennis Mcgonigle sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $1,866,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 594,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,968,821.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sei Investments Co acquired 1,240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,250,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,500,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,000 shares of company stock worth $7,749,881. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $55.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.64 and its 200 day moving average is $59.36. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $52.19 and a twelve month high of $64.69.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. SEI Investments had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $476.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

