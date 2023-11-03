Bank of Nova Scotia Invests $1.20 Million in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.06% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6,285.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $43.25 on Friday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $36.60 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.80 and its 200 day moving average is $43.45.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

