Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 2,847 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NTRS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.95.

In other Northern Trust news, CEO Michael O’grady purchased 20,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,307,612.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler acquired 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.55 per share, with a total value of $87,142.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 41,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,520.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael O’grady acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $1,302,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 219,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,307,612.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 26,356 shares of company stock worth $1,711,872 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NTRS stock opened at $70.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.93 and its 200 day moving average is $73.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.09. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $100.25.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 56.93%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

