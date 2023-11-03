Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 3,478 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 48.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,653 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 7,833.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,215,960 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $247,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,029 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $98,726,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $26,471,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 661,671 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $54,568,000 after purchasing an additional 378,775 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $37,490,000. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WYNN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 500 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total value of $48,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,482 shares in the company, valued at $144,658.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $89.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.02. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -625.00%.

About Wynn Resorts

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.