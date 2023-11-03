Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 3,537 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,851 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $913,594,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 11.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,969,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321,585 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 30.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,691,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,948 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 3.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,894,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,394,000 after acquiring an additional 354,722 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $32.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $45.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.48 and its 200-day moving average is $39.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82.

UDR Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. UDR’s payout ratio is 122.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UDR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UDR from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on UDR from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America lowered UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on UDR from $44.50 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on UDR from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UDR

About UDR

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.