Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 1,971 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TAP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 25.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 17.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 45.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 26.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.19.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE TAP opened at $57.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 361.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.25 and its 200-day moving average is $63.34. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $48.49 and a one year high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 0.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

