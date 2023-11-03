Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 433 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Meritage Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.32, for a total value of $189,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at $762,812.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.32, for a total value of $189,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,812.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.59, for a total transaction of $1,982,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,727,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,611 shares of company stock worth $3,010,403 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 9.5 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $405.75 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $281.11 and a twelve month high of $426.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $384.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $389.61. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

TYL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tyler Technologies

About Tyler Technologies

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.