Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 65,008 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 84.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 65,008 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BG. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,814,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $650,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,929 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at $186,143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,939 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after acquiring an additional 696,806 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at $74,642,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on BG shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bunge from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bunge from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

Bunge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $105.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $87.86 and a twelve month high of $116.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.17.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.33 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Insider Transactions at Bunge

In other news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $2,237,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,200,529.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

