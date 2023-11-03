Barclays PLC Acquires 479,748 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 106.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 929,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479,748 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.17% of Hormel Foods worth $37,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.5% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $160,836.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,321.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $160,836.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,321.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pierre M. Lilly purchased 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $54,161.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,161.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $33.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $49.73.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 7.20%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HRL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

