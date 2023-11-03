Barclays PLC Buys 102,040 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 87.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,040 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.19% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $33,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.1% during the second quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.4% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 738,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of MAA opened at $120.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.82. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.56 and a 52-week high of $176.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.78%.

In other news, Director William Reid Sanders bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $115.74 per share, with a total value of $231,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,288.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAA. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.09.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

