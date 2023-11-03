Barclays PLC Has $35.81 Million Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 141.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,780 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.30% of Packaging Co. of America worth $35,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $155.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.57. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.83. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $117.95 and a 12 month high of $158.66.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 57.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In other news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

