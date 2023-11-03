Barclays PLC Increases Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Barclays PLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,891 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.14% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $25,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

JBHT opened at $172.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.34. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.66 and a 52-week high of $209.21.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.17%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.00.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $76,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $95,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

