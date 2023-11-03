Barclays PLC Increases Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 75.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,146 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.20% of Snap-on worth $30,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 96.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Snap-on by 50.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total transaction of $5,699,656.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,068,148.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total value of $1,269,233.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,775,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total transaction of $5,699,656.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,068,148.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.17.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $263.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $258.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.13. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $215.55 and a fifty-two week high of $297.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 21.20%. Snap-on’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

