Barclays PLC Purchases 639,963 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,544,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 639,963 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 2.35% of Delek US worth $36,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Delek US by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 49,090 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Delek US by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 158,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 57,070 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Delek US by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,408,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delek US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,978,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 25.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 16,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $27.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.14. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.26. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 19.37% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Delek US from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet lowered Delek US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on Delek US from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delek US

In other Delek US news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $72,009.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,340 shares in the company, valued at $329,107.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

