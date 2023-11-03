Barclays PLC Purchases 68,100 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Barclays PLC grew its position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 735,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,100 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 1.36% of LivaNova worth $37,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the second quarter valued at $77,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in LivaNova by 14.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in LivaNova by 12.9% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $48.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -26.74 and a beta of 0.89. LivaNova PLC has a 12 month low of $40.26 and a 12 month high of $59.86.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.97 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 8.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LIVN. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of LivaNova from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

