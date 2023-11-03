Barclays PLC Raises Stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 312,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,049 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.27% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $28,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 49,525.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,173.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APLS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

APLS opened at $49.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.13. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $94.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.05 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 356.02% and a negative return on equity of 212.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 400.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $56,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 367,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,658,822.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $56,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 367,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,658,822.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $6,262,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,729,346.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,914 shares of company stock worth $8,654,691 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Featured Stories

