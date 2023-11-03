Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) CEO Thomas J. Hook Acquires 4,527 Shares

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas J. Hook bought 4,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.38 per share, with a total value of $96,787.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,758,974.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Barnes Group Trading Up 2.2 %

B stock opened at $21.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.09. Barnes Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.79 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is 136.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

B has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Barnes Group from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Barnes Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnes Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of B. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,817,000 after buying an additional 9,472 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

