Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) CEO Thomas J. Hook Buys 14,565 Shares of Stock

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas J. Hook purchased 14,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $300,912.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,122.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Barnes Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE B opened at $21.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.09. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.79 and a 52-week high of $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is 136.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on B shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,200,000 after buying an additional 25,613 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,361,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,831,000 after purchasing an additional 175,707 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,458,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,322,000 after purchasing an additional 79,360 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,724,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,735,000 after purchasing an additional 29,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,987,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,074,000 after purchasing an additional 15,801 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

