Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services during the second quarter worth $307,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the first quarter worth approximately $8,372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Barrett Business Services

In related news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total transaction of $130,232.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,543.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBSI has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Barrett Business Services Price Performance

Barrett Business Services stock opened at $95.01 on Friday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.22 and a 1-year high of $100.85. The stock has a market cap of $639.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.42.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.62. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Equities analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrett Business Services Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

