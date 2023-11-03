Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Rating Reiterated by TD Securities

TD Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$34.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$28.25.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

ABX opened at C$22.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.86 billion, a PE ratio of -441.60, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.31. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of C$17.88 and a twelve month high of C$28.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.57 billion. Barrick Gold had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.4841012 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.132 dividend. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,220.00%.

Insider Transactions at Barrick Gold

In related news, Senior Officer Jonas Peter Haddock Richardson acquired 23,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$373,350.48. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

