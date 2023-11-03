Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Position Lowered by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,794,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,889,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,866 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98,105.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,929,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,829,424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922,319 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,021,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,239,745,000 after acquiring an additional 76,294 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 25,185.5% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,492,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,028,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

NYSE BDX opened at $255.92 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $217.70 and a 12 month high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.24 billion, a PE ratio of 46.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BDX

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total transaction of $826,325.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,692.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total value of $826,325.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,692.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,581 shares of company stock worth $1,551,429 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.