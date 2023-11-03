BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 98 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 88.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 19.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Whirlpool by 3.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

NYSE:WHR opened at $107.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.64, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.94. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $160.74.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $1.07. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.49 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Longbow Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.20.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

