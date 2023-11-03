BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires Shares of 6,869 Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 936,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,951,000 after buying an additional 528,330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter worth about $573,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 318.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Equitrans Midstream by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 121,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of ETRN opened at $9.11 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $10.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.52.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $318.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.21 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 26.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.19.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

