BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys New Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Ingredion by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ingredion by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Ingredion by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Ingredion by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of INGR opened at $94.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.81. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $88.83 and a 52-week high of $113.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.26.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.01). Ingredion had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 36.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David Eric Seip purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.50 per share, with a total value of $295,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,447.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Profile



Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

