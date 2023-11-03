BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Cuts Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,293 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Celsius were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,524,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,983,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Celsius by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of CELH opened at $162.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of -84.82 and a beta of 1.85. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $78.25 and a one year high of $206.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $325.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.19 million. Celsius had a positive return on equity of 66.52% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 10,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.50, for a total value of $1,745,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,475,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.50, for a total value of $1,745,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,475,167.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $9,986,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,491 shares in the company, valued at $20,062,955.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 522,632 shares of company stock worth $91,962,087 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Celsius in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Celsius from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Celsius from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.08.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Further Reading

