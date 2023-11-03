BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 308.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NRG. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 4,030.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 362.5% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1,698.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 54.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on NRG. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

NRG Energy Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NRG stock opened at $45.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.86. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $46.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. NRG Energy’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.08%.

NRG Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.