BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 398.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Repligen were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 79.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,493,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,454,000 after acquiring an additional 662,807 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Repligen during the 1st quarter worth $80,212,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth about $76,155,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,008,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 267.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 381,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,273,000 after buying an additional 277,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 850 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $145,673.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,351,532.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RGEN opened at $136.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.38. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $110.45 and a 12-month high of $212.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 67.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Repligen had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Repligen from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.50.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

